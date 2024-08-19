PowerA launches OVERPOWERED wireless controllers

No Comments

PowerA has introduced its OVERPOWERED Series, featuring two new wireless controllers tailored for PC and cloud gaming: the OPS v1 Wireless Controller and the OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller.

The OPS v3 Pro, targeting professional and enthusiast gamers, includes mechanical switches, Hall Effect sensors for precise control, and adjustable thumbstick heights via PowerA's Quick-Twist technology. It also features customizable Multi-zone RGB lighting, six programmable buttons, and multiple connectivity options, including a 1200mAh battery that supports up to 30 hours of gameplay. A charging stand is also provided to keep the controller ready for use.

The OPS v1 is positioned as an entry-level option, providing essential features such as Hall Effect technology for accurate feedback, trigger locks, and a battery life of up to 20 hours. Designed for comfort, it offers textured grips suitable for long gaming sessions across various platforms.

The PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller is priced at $49.99, while the OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller is available for $99.99. Both models can be preordered today, with shipping scheduled to begin in late September. Customers looking to purchase these controllers can find them on Amazon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Marshall unveils updates to its portable speaker lineup with the Emberton III and Willen II

Why AI isn't just hype -- but a pragmatic approach is required

Digital infrastructure: whose is it anyway?

LastPass now available on AWS Marketplace

PowerA launches OVERPOWERED wireless controllers

72 percent of executives targeted by cyberattacks

Logitech G unveils ‘The Gauntlet’ with over $100,000 in prizes

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

32 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.