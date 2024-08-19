PowerA launches OVERPOWERED wireless controllers

PowerA has introduced its OVERPOWERED Series, featuring two new wireless controllers tailored for PC and cloud gaming: the OPS v1 Wireless Controller and the OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller.

The OPS v3 Pro, targeting professional and enthusiast gamers, includes mechanical switches, Hall Effect sensors for precise control, and adjustable thumbstick heights via PowerA's Quick-Twist technology. It also features customizable Multi-zone RGB lighting, six programmable buttons, and multiple connectivity options, including a 1200mAh battery that supports up to 30 hours of gameplay. A charging stand is also provided to keep the controller ready for use.

The OPS v1 is positioned as an entry-level option, providing essential features such as Hall Effect technology for accurate feedback, trigger locks, and a battery life of up to 20 hours. Designed for comfort, it offers textured grips suitable for long gaming sessions across various platforms.

The PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller is priced at $49.99, while the OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller is available for $99.99. Both models can be preordered today, with shipping scheduled to begin in late September. Customers looking to purchase these controllers can find them on Amazon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.