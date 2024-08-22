Mint Mobile offers free family plans to AT&T and Verizon switchers

Mint Mobile has introduced a new promotion for customers switching from AT&T or Verizon. Starting today, those who purchase one Mint Mobile plan can receive up to four additional lines at no cost for three months!

This deal means that a family of five can access unlimited wireless service for approximately $3 per line. How crazy of a deal is that?

Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer at Mint Mobile, commented on the initiative: "At Mint, our mission is to address the challenges posed by AT&T and Verizon, who have collectively raised prices 11 times in just the last year," he said. "While they charge more for less, we’re offering more for less. And you can’t get more less than free."

The promotion includes several benefits for new customers, such as unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's 5G network. Additional features include free talk, text, and 3GB of high-speed data while in Canada, as well as free calling to Canada and Mexico, and a Scam Screener that identifies potentially fraudulent calls.

This offer marks another step by Mint Mobile in positioning itself as a competitive option in the wireless market, particularly for those looking for cost-effective solutions without hidden fees and contracts. If you are looking for affordable cell service and you are OK with the T-Mobile network, you should definitely give Mint a look.