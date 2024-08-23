Save $39.99! Get 'Cybersecurity Strategies and Best Practices' for FREE

If you are a cybersecurity professional looking for practical and actionable guidance to strengthen your organization’s security, then this is the book for you. Cybersecurity Strategies and Best Practices is a comprehensive guide that offers pragmatic insights through real-world case studies.

Written by a cybersecurity expert with extensive experience in advising global organizations, this guide will help you align security measures with business objectives while tackling the ever-changing threat landscape.

You’ll understand the motives and methods of cyber adversaries and learn how to navigate the complexities of implementing defense measures. As you progress, you’ll delve into carefully selected real-life examples that can be applied in a multitude of security scenarios.

You’ll also learn how to cut through the noise and make informed decisions when it comes to cybersecurity solutions by carefully assessing vendor claims and technology offerings.

Highlighting the importance of a comprehensive approach, this book bridges the gap between technical solutions and business strategies to help you foster a secure organizational environment. By the end, you’ll have the knowledge and tools necessary to improve your organization's cybersecurity posture and navigate the rapidly changing threat landscape.

Cybersecurity Strategies and Best Practices, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 4, so act fast.

