Microsoft transitions Mono project stewardship to WineHQ organization

No Comments

The Mono Project, a key component of the .NET ecosystem since its start in 2001, is undergoing a transition. Originally created to allow developers to easily build cross-platform applications, Mono has been instrumental in extending .NET to various operating systems, including Android, iOS, and Linux.

After Microsoft acquired Xamarin in 2016, it became the steward of the Mono Project, continuing its development. The last major release of the original Mono Project occurred in July 2019, with only minor patch releases since, the most recent in February 2024.

Now, the WineHQ organization will take over stewardship of the Mono Project. The WineHQ team will maintain the upstream repository at wine-mono / Mono on GitLab. Existing source code repositories will stay available, though some may be archived, and binaries will be accessible for up to four years.

In parallel, Microsoft has been working on a modern fork of the Mono runtime within the dotnet/runtime repository. This version has become the preferred platform for .NET workloads, and the transition to this updated runtime is now complete. Microsoft advises active Mono users and maintainers of Mono-based application frameworks to migrate to .NET, which incorporates work from this fork.

The Mono Project has played a vital role in the history of .NET development, being the first .NET implementation to support multiple operating systems. Microsoft and the developer community acknowledge the contributions that Mono developers have made over the years.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CrowdStrike integrates Falcon cybersecurity with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to support secure generative AI development

Microsoft transitions Mono project stewardship to WineHQ organization

Dump Microsoft Windows 11 now and supercharge your PC with 4MLinux 46.0

What does cybersecurity tool sprawl look like today?

Remembering the human factor in AI -- Why businesses should focus on workflows, not just applications

Lexar PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD offers up to 8TB capacity for PC and PlayStation 5 gamers

Microsoft has LinkedIn ditch CentOS for Azure Linux

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.