Google Gemini unveils custom AI experts and advanced Imagen 3 image generation features

Google has introduced several new features for its Gemini platform, aimed at enhancing the user experience with customizable AI experts, known as Gems, and an advanced image generation model, Imagen 3. These features are now available to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users and are designed to improve both productivity and creativity across various applications.

Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers can now create and interact with Gems, which are customizable AI experts tailored to specific tasks or topics. Users can generate Gems by providing instructions, naming them, and then utilizing them for various tasks, including brainstorming ideas or assisting with writing. Gems are designed to offer support in areas such as simplifying complex topics, providing creative inspiration, offering career guidance, giving feedback on writing, and assisting with coding projects. These AI experts are accessible on both desktop and mobile devices in over 150 countries and support a wide range of languages.

In addition to Gems, Google is also rolling out Imagen 3, the latest version of its image generation model. This model allows users to create high-quality images from simple text prompts and supports a variety of styles, including photorealistic landscapes, oil paintings, and whimsical scenes. Imagen 3 is equipped with safeguards and follows Google’s design principles, ensuring that the creative process remains under the user’s control. Users can provide feedback on the images generated, allowing for adjustments to better meet their expectations. The model also includes SynthID, a tool for watermarking AI-generated images to ensure authenticity and transparency.

A new feature of Imagen 3 is the ability to generate images of people, initially available to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in English. While this feature is still in its early access phase, it demonstrates Google’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality and ethical standards of its AI tools. The generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors, or inappropriate content remains unsupported.

These updates are part of Google’s broader initiative to enhance the capabilities of the Gemini platform, aiming to make it a more versatile tool for both personal and professional use. As these features continue to roll out, Google is encouraging users to provide feedback to help refine and improve the platform.

