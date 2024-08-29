Meta announces Threads is weaving deeper into the fediverse

The fallout from Elon Musk taking over at X continues as former Twitter-users flock to any of a growing list of alternatives on the fediverse. As well as options like Mastodon there is also Threads which comes from the same stables as Facebook -- Meta.

Much to the chagrin of Twitter exiles who flocked to Socialhome, Mastodon, Pixelfed et el, Threads has been gradually beavering its way into the fediverse. Now Meta has taken its next steps in this direction by making it possible for Threads users to see likes and replies from other networks.

This cross-service feature is something that was announced recently, and it is now officially available. It is not something that will affect everyone, only those who have opted to enable fediverse sharing within Threads. With this feature enabled, posts made to Threads will also be published more widely for people on other networks to see and respond to.

The latest change means that users of Threads will be able to see fediverse replies on not only their own posts, but also replies to others' posts.

Meta announced the update in a Threads post:

Threads in the fediverse

Meta's gatecrashing of the fediverse has proved controversial from the very start. Many people have voiced concerns about the company's approach to privacy and how many of its values run counter to the ethos of the fediverse.

Image credit: Iryna BudanovaDreamstime.com

