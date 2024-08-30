HYPER HyperJuice Qi2 chargers are ready for Apple iPhone 16

HYPER has introduced its HyperJuice Qi2 lineup, designed for tech enthusiasts, Apple users, iPhone owners, and travelers. Notably, these chargers should prove to be perfect for the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 smartphones.

This new range features Qi2 technology, which allows users to charge their Qi2-enabled devices at twice the speed of the first-generation 7.5W Qi protocol. The efficiency of this charging solution is enhanced by magnetic alignment that ensures the charging coils are perfectly aligned, optimizing energy usage, reducing heat generation, and protecting battery life.

The HyperJuice Qi2 lineup includes three models, each catering to different charging needs. The Next Qi2 4-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand is the most advanced in the lineup, enabling wireless charging of up to four devices simultaneously. It features a slim, foldable design that is both portable and convenient for use at home or during travel. This stand supports wireless Qi2 iPhone charging up to 15W and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including Apple Watch and AirPods. Additionally, it comes with a 45W power adapter and global travel adapters. Priced at $159.99, it will be available in October 2024.

For those looking for a more compact solution, the HyperJuice Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand offers the ability to charge up to three devices at once. Its design is suitable for desktop or bedside use, and like the 4-in-1 model, it supports 15W Qi2 iPhone charging and is compatible with a range of Qi-enabled devices. This model will also be available in October 2024 at a price of $119.99.

The most portable option in the lineup is the HyperJuice Qi2 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand, which is designed with travel in mind. It features a built-in kickstand for easy viewing and can charge two devices simultaneously. This model also supports 15W Qi2 iPhone charging and is compatible with other Qi-enabled devices such as AirPods and Android phones. The 2-in-1 stand will be available in October 2024 for $99.99.

Barry Miller, Vice President and General Manager at HYPER, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We're thrilled to launch our next-generation HyperJuice Qi2 lineup, perfectly blending fast-charging, wireless Qi2 technology with portable convenience. It's the ideal solution for our core Apple fans who demand speed, efficiency, and versatility from their charging solutions, whether at home or traveling the globe."

All three models in the HyperJuice Qi2 lineup are expected to be available for purchase starting in October 2024, with pre-orders opening soon.