Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

No Comments

Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11. The release includes improvements to both the distribution and the Rhino Linux wiki, offering a more streamlined and cohesive user experience.

One of the most notable changes in this version is the introduction of an upgraded Unicorn theme. This new theme replaces the previous Yaru-Purple scheme, giving the desktop environment a fresh and vibrant look. The updated theme enhances visual integration across the system, from the Rhino Linux installer to everyday applications like Thunar and XFCE4-Terminal, making the transition from Windows 11 smoother and more visually appealing.

The Setup Wizard has also been overhauled to provide users with a broader range of options, catering to both regular users and those who require more advanced features. This version introduces containerization options and a new package manager, along with the ability to enable night shift mode for more comfortable nighttime use. These enhancements offer users the flexibility and control often missing in Windows 11, making Rhino Linux a powerful alternative.

Pacstall, Rhino Linux's package management system, has seen significant updates in this release. The introduction of new commands and features, such as pkgbasesplitting and improved search capabilities, further streamline the management of packages and applications. This makes it easier for users transitioning from Windows 11 to manage and install software with efficiency and ease.

Other improvements in this release include the correction of the GRUB bootloader display, which now correctly identifies Rhino instead of Ubuntu. Additionally, the new version ships with updated Linux kernels, providing better support and performance across various hardware platforms, including Pine64 and Raspberry Pi.

For those dissatisfied with Windows 11, Rhino Linux 2024.2 offers a user-friendly alternative. With its new theme, expanded setup options, and enhanced package management, it is well-suited for both casual users and those seeking more advanced capabilities. You can download it here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

What Apple iPhones are compatible with iOS 18?

Google Search now supports AVIF images

HYPER HyperJuice Qi2 chargers are ready for Apple iPhone 16

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

Vulnerabilities surge by 43 percent over 2023

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.