Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11. The release includes improvements to both the distribution and the Rhino Linux wiki, offering a more streamlined and cohesive user experience.

One of the most notable changes in this version is the introduction of an upgraded Unicorn theme. This new theme replaces the previous Yaru-Purple scheme, giving the desktop environment a fresh and vibrant look. The updated theme enhances visual integration across the system, from the Rhino Linux installer to everyday applications like Thunar and XFCE4-Terminal, making the transition from Windows 11 smoother and more visually appealing.

The Setup Wizard has also been overhauled to provide users with a broader range of options, catering to both regular users and those who require more advanced features. This version introduces containerization options and a new package manager, along with the ability to enable night shift mode for more comfortable nighttime use. These enhancements offer users the flexibility and control often missing in Windows 11, making Rhino Linux a powerful alternative.

Pacstall, Rhino Linux's package management system, has seen significant updates in this release. The introduction of new commands and features, such as pkgbasesplitting and improved search capabilities, further streamline the management of packages and applications. This makes it easier for users transitioning from Windows 11 to manage and install software with efficiency and ease.

Other improvements in this release include the correction of the GRUB bootloader display, which now correctly identifies Rhino instead of Ubuntu. Additionally, the new version ships with updated Linux kernels, providing better support and performance across various hardware platforms, including Pine64 and Raspberry Pi.

For those dissatisfied with Windows 11, Rhino Linux 2024.2 offers a user-friendly alternative. With its new theme, expanded setup options, and enhanced package management, it is well-suited for both casual users and those seeking more advanced capabilities. You can download it here now.