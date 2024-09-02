Switching broadband in the UK is about to get easier

Changing your broadband service provider has always been a hassle. Usually it takes around 10 days, not to mention that you have to put up with phone calls and emails from your old supplier offering you better deals and pleading with you not to go.

For people in the UK, however, things are about to get a whole lot simpler. The One Touch Switching Company (TOTSCo) is a non-profit organization that has set up a messaging platform called the TOTSCo Hub.

The hub will carry customer details and other relevant information about residential fixed voice and broadband service providers. The TOTSCo Hub makes a one touch switch (OTS) possible. Whether you're with a provider that uses the Openreach network or an independent fiber network like Virgin or Hyperoptic, the hub will make it possible to switch in just 24 hours.

What's more if you lose connection for more than a day during the process you can claim compensation.

The system is already in place for providers using the Openreach network. Request a switch and the new provider will handle the whole process. From September 12th one touch switching should be available across all consumer service providers. There are currently no plans to extend this to business customers.

You can see more about how one touch switching will work on the ThinkBroadband blog.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com