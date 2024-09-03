Google is shaking things up: Android expands earthquake alerts to all U.S. states

Android users across the United States now have access to early earthquake warnings, as the Android Earthquake Alerts System expands to cover all 50 states and six U.S. territories. This system, which has been instrumental in providing life-saving alerts in California, Oregon, and Washington, is being rolled out nationwide, with the deployment set to be completed in the coming weeks. This expansion ensures that millions more people are prepared when an earthquake strikes.

Since its launch in 2020, the Android Earthquake Alerts System has relied on partnerships with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), and the ShakeAlert system to deliver accurate and timely alerts based on data from traditional seismometers. To extend these early warnings to areas without the USGS ShakeAlert system, Android phones themselves have been turned into mini seismometers.

Using the built-in accelerometers in Android devices, the system detects vibrations that may indicate an earthquake. When multiple phones in an area detect similar shaking, the system analyzes this crowdsourced data to determine whether an earthquake is occurring.

If the shaking is determined to be from an earthquake, the system sends out one of two alerts based on the magnitude: a "Be Aware" alert for weak or light shaking, or a "Take Action" alert for moderate to extreme shaking, prompting immediate action to protect oneself. In addition to these alerts, users can find real-time earthquake information by searching "Earthquake near me" on Google.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System is continuously being refined through collaboration with experts like Dr. Lucy Jones and Dr. Jeannette Sutton, as well as organizations like the Global Disaster Preparedness Center (GDPC). By working closely with these experts and analyzing data from seismic events, Google aims to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of its earthquake alerts.

