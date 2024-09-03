v-color debuts world’s first RGB DDR5 O CUDIMM

v-color has introduced the world’s first RGB DDR5 O CUDIMM (High-Speed Overclocked CUDIMM), a new memory module designed for the next-generation desktop platform. This module offers higher speeds and improved efficiency, aimed at enhancing performance for a variety of desktop applications.

The RGB O CUDIMM is available in 32GB (2x16GB) and 48GB (2x24GB) capacities, with standard speeds of 6400MT/s that can be overclocked to 9200MT/s or higher. The inclusion of XMP profiles aims to simplify the overclocking process, allowing users to optimize their systems more easily.

This module also features a patented heatsink design that is intended to improve heat dissipation. The heatsink includes an inside-fitting back design that fits individual memory chips, incorporating two 0.8mm thick cuboids for better cooling performance. The module uses a high-performance 0.2mm heat dissipation patch with a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/mK. Testing indicates that this cooling solution can reduce temperatures by about 2 to 5 percent overall, which is comparable to the performance of bare memory strips.

Additionally, the module includes a light guide rod with a patented coating technology, designed to be visually appealing with or without RGB effects. This RGB O CUDIMM is part of v-color's XFinity series, which has been recognized with a Red Dot Award in 2024 for its design.

The CUDIMM technology dynamically adjusts clock frequency and voltage based on workload and system conditions, which may contribute to faster data transmission, lower power consumption, and improved stability.

The RGB O CUDIMM modules are available in black with either a gold or silver RGB bar, combining performance with a visual aesthetic that is intended to appeal to users seeking both functionality and style.