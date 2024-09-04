ExpressVPN releases app for ARM-based Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

No Comments

ExpressVPN has launched a new version of its app designed to work with Microsoft’s ARM-based Copilot+ laptops. These devices, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips, focus on artificial intelligence capabilities while maintaining efficient battery usage. With this update, ExpressVPN becomes one of the first major VPN providers to offer support for the AI-driven Copilot+ PCs.

When the Copilot+ devices were first introduced, many popular VPN applications, including ExpressVPN, were not available for the ARM-based systems. Now, ExpressVPN has made its ARM application available for download, allowing users of Microsoft’s AI-enhanced laptops to access VPN protection.

The ExpressVPN app for ARM-based Copilot+ PCs can be downloaded from the company’s Windows VPN download page here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ExpressVPN releases app for ARM-based Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

Bitdefender launches new protection solution for YouTubers

Google AI brings the heat to fight scorching urban temperatures

Microsoft set to launch Surface Pro 10, Pro 11, and Laptop 7 -- AI-powered devices for business

How IT leaders can address online privacy risks [Q&A]

Why enterprises need real-time visibility of their invisible threats

Launch multiple apps at once with the new Workspaces module in Microsoft PowerToys v0.84.0

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.