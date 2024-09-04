ExpressVPN releases app for ARM-based Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

ExpressVPN has launched a new version of its app designed to work with Microsoft’s ARM-based Copilot+ laptops. These devices, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips, focus on artificial intelligence capabilities while maintaining efficient battery usage. With this update, ExpressVPN becomes one of the first major VPN providers to offer support for the AI-driven Copilot+ PCs.

When the Copilot+ devices were first introduced, many popular VPN applications, including ExpressVPN, were not available for the ARM-based systems. Now, ExpressVPN has made its ARM application available for download, allowing users of Microsoft’s AI-enhanced laptops to access VPN protection.

The ExpressVPN app for ARM-based Copilot+ PCs can be downloaded from the company’s Windows VPN download page here.