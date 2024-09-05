UK public worried about over reliance on IT following CrowdStrike problems

Following the July 2024 CrowdStrike IT outages, over 78 percent of people in the UK now worry about the heavy reliance of global organizations on IT systems and software providers.

A new survey of 2,000 UK adults by One Poll for Nineteen Group, organizers of the International Cyber Expo shows that 44 percent of respondents were in some way impacted by the outages. 18 percent were affected themselves and 26 percent knew someone who was.

Additionally, the report shows 55 percent of people report not being personally affected but were still aware of the incident. This highlights the growing global awareness of tech issues among consumers.

This research emphasizes how major cybersecurity events not only raise general awareness but also shape public sentiment and deepen understanding of cybersecurity organizations.

Simon Newman, co-founder of Cyber London and International Cyber Expo Advisory Council member, says, "While it's encouraging that consumers are becoming more aware of these types of incidents, this survey underlines just how complex and interconnected our supply chains are. Firms of all sizes must ensure they have robust plans in place to deal with any outages and work closely with external IT providers to reduce the likelihood of it occurring."

The International Cyber Expo will be held in London on September 24th and 25th, you can find out more here.

Image credit: belchonock/depositphotos.com