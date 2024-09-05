Vanta launches new tools to fight third-party risk

Trust management platform Vanta is launching new tools to help businesses understand their risk posture, particularly with regard to third-parties.

Report Center provides a real-time view into the state of a business' security and compliance program. It can automatically collect and visualize data across the entire security program, including risk management, vendors, compliance, personnel and trust.

"Our latest offerings empower GRC teams to make trust a strategic lever for their business," says Jeremy Epling, chief product officer, Vanta. "With Vanta's new Report Center, GRC professionals can more easily see the status of their entire program, prioritize and act on risk, and tie their program performance back to their business performance. In addition, Vanta now automates evidence collection across 30 compliance frameworks with over 350 integrations, freeing up time and making it easier for these teams to get and remain compliant."

At the same time Vanta's Vendor Risk Management solution automates once-manual vendor reviews, reducing time spent on these by up to 90 percent while giving teams continuous visibility into their vendor risk.

It’s fully customizable, giving security teams flexibility to add new criteria, such as AI policies. It can automatically schedule follow up tasks based on the findings of reviews and its Residual Risk field captures and tracks the risk posed by a vendor.

"As a CISO, it is vital to have a good understanding of all controls," says Mark Belgrove, chief information security officer at Paramount Commerce. "More importantly, our board of directors must ensure everything is on track. Vanta's Report Center is easy to understand and quickly provides management visibility on risks and controls."

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com