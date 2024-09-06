Satechi unveils vegan-leather passport cover with Find My for secure and stylish travel

Satechi has introduced its latest product designed to make international travel smoother and more secure: the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My technology. This new accessory is tailored for the modern traveler who values both style and functionality, providing an all-in-one solution to keep essential documents safe and easily accessible.

The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover is packed with features to enhance your travel experience. It includes a passport holder, four card slots, and wireless charging capability that offers a battery life of up to five months. With Bluetooth 5.2 and RFID protection, this cover ensures that your sensitive information remains secure, and your passport and cards are always within reach.

One of the standout features is the integration with Apple's Find My technology, which adds an extra layer of security. Travelers can ping the passport cover using the Find My app, making it easy to locate if misplaced. Additionally, if the passport cover is left behind, users will receive a notification before getting too far, reducing the risk of losing critical travel documents.

Recharging the passport cover is hassle-free. It can be placed on any Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger, such as Satechi’s 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand, to power up without dealing with tangled cords or searching for outlets during your travels. A single charge provides up to five months of use, meaning you can focus on your journey without worrying about frequent recharging.

The cover's design is both stylish and practical, crafted from scratch-resistant vegan leather. Its slim profile ensures it slips easily into pockets or carry-ons, reducing bulk while protecting your documents from wear and tear. With built-in RFID protection, the cover guards against unauthorized scanning, offering peace of mind wherever you go. It also includes a rechargeable battery that outlasts traditional batteries, reducing waste and conserving resources.

The Satechi Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is available now for $59.99 from Amazon here. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, this accessory is definitely worth checking out.

