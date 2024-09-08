Microsoft builds on past Windows 11 taskbar improvements with enhanced app pinning

The taskbar and Start menu continue to be features of Windows 11 that divide opinion. And, for better or worse, Microsoft is continually changing things up and making evolutionary developments.

A good example of this is when app pinning was updated so it was possible to drag and drop apps pinned to the Start menu onto the taskbar in order to pin them there as well. Now the company has introduced another significant improvement to taskbar/Start menu pinning that helps to make life much easier.

Currently only available in the latest Canary build of Windows 11 released to those enrolled in the Windows Insider program, there is a new pinning capability that will hopefully roll out to all users eventually.

As spotted by PhantomOfEarth, Microsoft has made it possible to search for apps using the Start menu, and then drag and drop apps to the taskbar for the purposes of pinning for easy access. It is a relatively small change, but a hugely significant one.

The latest Canary builds (27xxx) let you drag apps from the Windows Search UI to the taskbar to pin them. Here's the change in build 27695: https://t.co/m3XtSLE2i3 pic.twitter.com/MRFGzIvIuq — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 7, 2024

As ever, it is hard to predict when this will filter down to the main release branch, or even if it definitely will, but this is a change that is likely to be popular with users.

