As promised, Incase is reviving a range of discontinued Microsoft peripherals in the coming weeks

It is now almost a year-and-a-half since Microsoft decided to kill off a range of PC accessories. Large numbers of Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and other peripherals were dropped as the company switched focus to Surface-branded kit.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Onwards Brands would take over many of the discontinued items, rebranded as "Incase Designed by Microsoft" products. Now the company has confirmed that the first batch of products will be available before the end of the year, including the Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse.

See also:

In addition to keyboards and mice, Incase is also releasing hardware designed and certified for Teams. This includes headsets, webcams and audio docks. But while there are many familiar devices in the revived range, there are plenty that are notable by their absence.

There are, for instance, lots of mice to choose from, although none with inspiring names. Mobile Mouse 1850, Bluetooth Mouse and Modern Mobile Mice are unlikely to win any branding awards. Among those peripherals missing from the new lineup is the iconic Intellimouse.

An exact date for the first batch of releases has not yet been revealed, but Incase has Q4 of this year in its sights.

You can see the current list of ex-Microsoft devices due for launch on the Incase website here.