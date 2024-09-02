As promised, Incase is reviving a range of discontinued Microsoft peripherals in the coming weeks

No Comments
Incase Designed by Microsoft

It is now almost a year-and-a-half since Microsoft decided to kill off a range of PC accessories. Large numbers of Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and other peripherals were dropped as the company switched focus to Surface-branded kit.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Onwards Brands would take over many of the discontinued items, rebranded as "Incase Designed by Microsoft" products. Now the company has confirmed that the first batch of products will be available before the end of the year, including the Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse.

See also:

In addition to keyboards and mice, Incase is also releasing hardware designed and certified for Teams. This includes headsets, webcams and audio docks. But while there are many familiar devices in the revived range, there are plenty that are notable by their absence.

There are, for instance, lots of mice to choose from, although none with inspiring names. Mobile Mouse 1850, Bluetooth Mouse and Modern Mobile Mice are unlikely to win any branding awards. Among those peripherals missing from the new lineup is the iconic Intellimouse.

An exact date for the first batch of releases has not yet been revealed, but Incase has Q4 of this year in its sights.

You can see the current list of ex-Microsoft devices due for launch on the Incase website here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

Average cost of industrial data breaches soars

Switching broadband in the UK is about to get easier

The future of data analytics in business intelligence [Q&A]

As promised, Incase is reviving a range of discontinued Microsoft peripherals in the coming weeks

Armbian Linux 24.8.1 improves hardware support and system stability

Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.