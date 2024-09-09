Apple Watch Series 10 debuts alongside Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, its thinnest model to date, featuring the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, along with new features like sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and water depth and temperature sensing. In addition to the Series 10, Apple has also launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2, now available in a sleek black titanium finish, designed for athletes and adventurers seeking durability and advanced performance.

The Apple Watch Series 10 brings a refined design that is 10 percent thinner than its predecessors while offering up to 30 percent more screen area than previous models, making it easier to read messages, use apps, and navigate the interface. The new wide-angle OLED display technology enhances readability from various angles and provides 40 percent more brightness compared to the Series 9. With these upgrades, users can enjoy a better experience across all interactions, from checking notifications to tracking workouts.

One of the standout features of the Series 10 is its ability to notify users of potential signs of sleep apnea, a condition affecting millions worldwide. Using the built-in accelerometer, the watch tracks interruptions in normal respiratory patterns while a user sleeps. If the data suggests signs of sleep apnea, the watch will send a notification and provide a detailed report that users can share with healthcare providers. This feature has been validated in clinical trials and is expected to receive FDA approval in the near future.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is specifically built for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, offering advanced GPS accuracy, the brightest display Apple has ever created, and up to 36 hours of battery life under regular use. The new black titanium finish gives the Ultra 2 a sleek, scratch-resistant design that is both durable and stylish. To complement the new finish, Apple has also introduced a Titanium Milanese Loop band, which is corrosion-resistant and ideal for water activities like swimming and diving.

The Ultra 2 includes additional features that cater to athletes, such as enhanced metrics for runners, cyclists, and swimmers. The precision dual-frequency GPS ensures accurate tracking of distance and routes, while new workout modes in watchOS 11, such as Custom Workouts for swimming and pool activities, allow users to better monitor their performance. The Ultra 2 also supports the Oceanic+ app, turning the watch into a dive computer for both diving and snorkeling, complete with underwater metrics and community-driven insights.

Apple continues its commitment to sustainability with both the Series 10 and Ultra 2 available in recycled aluminum and titanium finishes. Customers can choose from a range of new bands, including the updated Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, which are now available in black and natural titanium finishes. The Titanium Milanese Loop is also available, offering a lightweight and elegant option.

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 are available for pre-order starting today, with in-store availability beginning on September 20. The Series 10 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2 starts at $799. watchOS 11, which powers both watches, will be available for download on September 16 for Apple Watch Series 6 and later.