Attacks on manufacturing companies up 105 percent

The manufacturing and industrial sectors have seen a dramatic rise in cyberattacks, accounting for 41 percent of cyber incidents in the first half of 2024, an increase of 105 percent.

A new threat intelligence report from Ontinue also highlights a rise in state-sponsored campaigns from China increasingly focused on information control and leveraging zero-day exploits, further complicating attribution and escalating the global threat landscape.

Among other findings the report shows that over 8,967 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) records were published in the first quarter, with another 13,400 pending. However, many organizations are lagging in their patch adoption, leaving them vulnerable to attacks that exploit known vulnerabilities. Half of the top 10 trending vulnerabilities this year date from 2023.

Emerging threats for organizations to monitor closely, include the rise of LOLSites, which exploit Microsoft-owned domains to bypass security controls, and compromised SharePoint sites being used for phishing. Additionally, Infostealers such as Raccoon Stealer and the PlugX RAT continue to pose significant risks, especially for government agencies and critical infrastructure.

"Organizations can no longer afford to be reactive when it comes to cybersecurity," says Craig Jones, VP of security operations at Ontinue. "As cyber attackers evolve and become more sophisticated, organizations must arm themselves with the latest intelligence and defenses to protect their assets. This report highlights the critical need for businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats by leveraging real-time intelligence and enhancing their cybersecurity maturity. With the right defenses in place, we can build a more resilient future."

You can read more and get the full report is available on the Ontinue blog.

