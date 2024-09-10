Operation WordDrone: Taiwan’s drone makers hit by sophisticated cyberattack

No Comments

A disturbing new cyber campaign uncovered by Acronis, dubbed Operation WordDrone, has been targeting Taiwan’s rapidly growing drone industry. Hackers have leveraged an ancient vulnerability in Microsoft Word 2010, using it to launch a complex and persistent malware attack on drone manufacturers.

This sophisticated attack utilized a dynamic-link library (DLL) side-loading technique, exploiting Word to load malicious code. Once inside, the attackers installed a backdoor, allowing them to steal credentials, move laterally across networks, and execute remote commands. The malware, hidden behind a legitimate Word 2010 installation, was able to evade traditional antivirus software, making detection difficult.

What makes this attack particularly alarming is its clear focus on Taiwan's booming drone sector. Since the government heavily invested in drone manufacturing in 2022, with a focus on military-grade UAVs, Taiwan has become a key target for cyber espionage. The Command-and-Control infrastructure for the malware was traced back to Taiwanese servers, signaling a direct attack on the nation's defense and technology capabilities.

Operation WordDrone is a chilling reminder that even outdated software can be weaponized in cutting-edge cyberattacks. With Taiwan’s drone industry growing and its geopolitical significance rising, businesses need to bolster their defenses against increasingly advanced threats.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Operation WordDrone: Taiwan’s drone makers hit by sophisticated cyberattack

Juno Tab 3 Linux tablet is an open-source Microsoft Surface Pro alternative

SMBs IT challenges: The quest for data-centric talent

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 Pro with enhanced performance and 2TB SSD

Only 37 percent of organizations are prepared for AI

Parallels Desktop 20 offers free AI-ready virtual machines for seamless experimentation and deployment of AI tools

Remote access tools leave OT systems at risk of attack

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.