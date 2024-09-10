SMBs IT challenges: The quest for data-centric talent

Decision-makers are increasingly relying on data analytics to inform everything from market strategies to operational efficiencies. S&P Market Intelligence 451 Research’s global survey of 2,362 executives working at small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) cites a greater appreciation for the value of data among organizations that have historically tended not to invest as heavily in tools and platforms that maximize the business value of the data collected.

And while large enterprises continue to invest in technology and staff to glean data findings, small- to medium-sized businesses can struggle to extract the full value from their data investments. The root of this issue often lies in the composition of their IT teams. small- to medium-sized businesses frequently employ IT generalists who, while skilled in various aspects of technology, may lack the deep expertise required to manage data effectively. This gap in specialized knowledge can prevent businesses from fully leveraging their data assets.

The Talent Gap: A Barrier to Data Optimization

Many small- to medium-sized businesses IT teams are adept at managing day-to-day IT operations but may not have the specialized skills necessary for data governance, data management, and data security. This lack of specialization can lead to inefficiencies and missed opportunities when it comes to data utilization.

For instance, data governance -- ensuring that data is accurate, accessible, and secure -- is a complex and ongoing process that requires a deep understanding of both the technical and regulatory aspects of data management. Without a specialist in this area, small- to medium-sized businesses may struggle to maintain data integrity, leading to potential compliance issues or decision-making based on flawed data.

Similarly, data management involves the effective collection, storage, and retrieval of data. It requires expertise in the latest tools and technologies, as well as an understanding of best practices in data architecture. A generalist may not have the necessary skills to optimize these processes, resulting in suboptimal data performance and increased costs.

Strategic Steps to Build a Data-First IT Team

To overcome these challenges, small- to medium-sized businesses must adopt a strategic approach to building a data-first IT team. Here are four practical steps to help small- to medium-sized businesses maximize their talent and resources:

Assess Current IT Capabilities

The first step in creating a data-centric IT team is to assess the current capabilities of your IT department. Identify the strengths and weaknesses of your existing team and determine where the gaps lie in terms of data expertise. This assessment should include an evaluation of the team's knowledge of data governance, data management, and data security. Invest in Data-Centric Training

Once gaps have been identified, small- to medium-sized businesses should invest in targeted training programs to upskill their existing IT staff. This could involve online courses, certifications, or even workshops led by data experts. By investing in the development of your current team, you can enhance their data capabilities without the need for immediate hiring. Leverage External Expertise

For small- to medium-sized businesses that may not have the resources to hire full-time data specialists, partnering with external consultants or managed services providers can be an effective solution. These experts can provide the specialized knowledge needed to optimize your data processes without the long-term commitment of a full-time hire. Foster a Data-Driven Culture

Building a data-first IT team is not just about hiring the right talent; it’s also about creating a culture that values data-driven decision-making. Encourage all departments within the organization to embrace data as a critical tool for success. This cultural shift can help ensure that data initiatives are supported at every level of the business.

Maximize Data Resources

As small- to medium-sized businesses continue to navigate an increasingly data-driven world, the need for specialized talent in data management, governance, and security becomes ever more critical. By strategically building a data-first IT team small- to medium-sized businesses can unlock the full potential of their data investments, driving smarter decisions, improving efficiency, and gaining a competitive advantage. Investing in data tools and platforms is important, but without experts to understand and optimize these resources, small- to medium-sized businesses will continue to struggle with gaining the maximum insights from their data. For small- to medium-sized businesses, the future lies in embracing the data revolution with a well-equipped, data-centric IT team, whether internal or external, at the helm.

Image Credit: Paradee Paradee / Dreamstime.com

Carlo Finotti is SVP of Service Delivery at DataStrike. A former client-side CIO and COO, Carlo Finotti is responsible for defining the strategic vision for DataStrike's services offerings and technology innovation and building the entirely onshore team responsible for delivering those services to the company's 200+ clients. DataStrike is the largest onshore provider of data infrastructure services for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Its end-to-end portfolio includes data management, cloud, enterprise application management and analytics.