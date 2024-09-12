OWC launches Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD with blazing 6000MB/s speeds

OWC has announced the release of its Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, which is now available for pre-order and will start shipping in October. This cutting-edge SSD is designed to work seamlessly with Mac and PC devices equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB4.

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is engineered for both professionals and enthusiasts. It offers speeds surpassing 6000MB/s, doubling the performance of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. The device optimizes performance across Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB4 machines, making it capable of handling both daily tasks and pro-level creative projects.

The drive works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices, while also being water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof. The SSD’s bus-powered design features a built-in Thunderbolt cable, and it operates silently thanks to its fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design.

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, priced at $399.99 and $599.99 respectively. It is currently available for pre-order here, with shipments beginning in late October.

