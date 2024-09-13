TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 is the ultimate portable Linux workstation with Ryzen 9 and RTX 4070

The TUXEDO Gemini 17 - Gen3 is designed for performance rather than aesthetics, offering a no-frills, powerhouse laptop aimed at serious users. With its large 17.3-inch display, robust cooling system, and strong hardware options, this is more of a portable workstation than a sleek café accessory. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, the Gemini 17 is perfect for both gaming and professional workloads.

One of its standout features is the Ryzen 9 7945HX, which delivers top-tier single-core and multicore performance while maintaining energy efficiency. It outpaces competitors like Intel’s Core i9-14900HX and Apple’s M3 Max in terms of power consumption, making it an excellent choice for users who need performance without compromise.

Built to replace desktop machines, the laptop is housed in a professional, no-nonsense chassis that measures under 2.9 cm in thickness and weighs 2.8 kg. While it’s not meant to be carried constantly, the Gemini 17 is portable enough for short to medium trips, and its powerful cooling system ensures optimal performance without the noisy fans common in thinner devices. This is paired with a high-performance 17.3-inch screen that supports a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, providing vibrant visuals for gaming and creative work alike.

The device also supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and 8TB of storage via two M.2 SSD slots. Its ports include Mini DisplayPort, two USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A, along with an RJ45 LAN port, making it easy to connect to external monitors and VR headsets. With a focus on flexibility, users can choose between Linux distributions like TUXEDO OS, Ubuntu, and Kubuntu, or opt for Windows 11.

Starting at around 1427 EUR (for non-European customers), the TUXEDO Gemini 17 offers a solid package for users seeking both high-end performance and Linux support. You can order it here now.