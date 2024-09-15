Linux 6.11 released

Linux 6.11 is now available. In his announcement, Linus Torvalds mentioned that the release was largely uneventful, with the majority of patches being relatively small and focused. Torvalds highlighted that the most prominent update in this release is the addition of Hyper-V Confidential Computing documentation.

Torvalds, who is currently on the road in Vienna, noted that while the merge window for the next release cycle opens tomorrow, progress might be slower than usual due to his participation in Open Source Summit Europe and the Kernel Maintainer Summit. He has over 40 pull requests pending but asks for patience as he works through them.

Despite the quiet nature of this release, Torvalds encouraged developers and users to try out Linux 6.11 and explore the changes, which range from bug fixes to new feature additions across various areas like AMD graphics, Hyper-V, and network drivers.

Key updates in Linux 6.11 include fixes for AMD GPU support, including adjustments for JPEG parsers and command submissions. The release also enhances support for Hyper-V Confidential Computing, which improves the security posture of virtualized environments. In addition, there are a variety of driver updates and fixes, particularly for networking, multimedia, and platform support.

This release continues to refine the Linux kernel, addressing small but crucial updates across several subsystems. While this release may not be groundbreaking, it showcases the ongoing dedication of the development community to maintain and improve the Linux kernel.

