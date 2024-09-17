Why early detection of software vulnerabilities saves time and money

Modern software development teams are under so much pressure to deliver fast. Unfortunately, speed can mean security gets overlooked during development. Fixing these issues later in the development cycle, or worse, after the software has been released, can be time-consuming, expensive and damaging to a company’s reputation. That’s where early detection of software vulnerabilities comes in. By finding and fixing these issues early organizations can save time, reduce costs and protect their users from security breaches.

In this post, we’ll look at why early detection is key, how it impacts development timelines and budgets and how security in the early stages of software development is the key to both secure and efficient software delivery.

The Cost of Fixing Later

One of the main reasons early detection is so important is the exponential cost of fixing security issues later in the development lifecycle. When issues are found early in the planning or coding stages they are much easier and cheaper to fix. This is because the issue is in a small piece of code that hasn’t been integrated into the larger project. Fixing it at this stage might involve changing a few lines of code or tweaking the system architecture.

But once the software has moved further down the development pipeline -- into testing, deployment or production -- the vulnerability is embedded in a larger system. Fixing it at this point may require rewriting entire modules, affecting many other parts of the application and requiring extensive re-testing. This means higher costs and significant delays, potentially pushing back the release date and putting the project at risk of failure.

For example, a study by the Ponemon Institute found that the average cost to fix a vulnerability post-release is five times higher than if it was fixed during the design phase. This increases even more for critical vulnerabilities that lead to data breaches or loss of customer trust.

Time Savings Through Early Detection

Beyond the cost savings, early detection of software vulnerabilities can save time in developing and maintaining software. When security issues are found late in the development process teams are often put into “firefighting mode” trying to fix the issue while keeping other project milestones on track. This reactive approach can disrupt workflows, slow down development and strain resources.

On the other hand, by incorporating security testing and vulnerability detection early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) teams can take a more measured approach to fixing issues. By finding and fixing issues as they arise, developers can keep the project moving without unexpected delays.

This is often referred to as “shift-left security” which means integrating security practices earlier in the development pipeline. The earlier security testing is done the more security and development can work together and save time and resources. This also means a more stable and secure product as vulnerabilities aren’t left to accumulate over time.

Benefits of Automating Vulnerability Detection

Automating vulnerability detection with tools like Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is another way to ensure security is in the early development process. Using SAST tools for secure code analysis is the premium way of patching up weaknesses.

By automating this process development teams can monitor for vulnerabilities as new code is written and catch issues in real-time rather than later in the process. This means security isn’t an afterthought but a continuous process that evolves with the software.

Automated tools can scan large codebases quickly and find common vulnerabilities like SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS) or insecure data storage. By putting these tools in the CI/CD pipeline developers can get immediate feedback on security issues and fix them before the code is merged.

Reputational Damage

One of the hidden costs of late vulnerability detection is the reputational damage from releasing insecure software. In today’s connected world, where data breaches make headlines and customer trust is lost so easily, organizations can’t afford to ignore the impact security flaws have on their brand.

A high profile security breach can result in loss of customers, reduced revenue and even legal consequences all of which can have long term impact on the bottom line. By finding vulnerabilities early organizations can avoid the bad press, customer churn and regulatory fines that come with a major security incident.

Also, by prioritizing early vulnerability detection, you’re sending a message to customers and stakeholders that security is important. This can be a selling point especially for companies that handle sensitive data or operate in regulated industries like finance, healthcare or government.

Best Practices for Early Detection

To achieve early detection of software vulnerabilities and get the time and cost savings associated with it organizations should follow these best practices:

Shift-Left Security

As mentioned earlier integrating security into the earliest stages of the SDLC means vulnerabilities are caught and fixed early and minimised the impact on the project.

Automate Security Testing

Use automated tools like SAST to monitor and scan code for vulnerabilities as it’s written.

Team Collaboration

Security shouldn’t be the sole responsibility of the security team. Developers, testers and security professionals should collaborate throughout the development process to ensure security is built in from the start.

Proactive Security

Instead of waiting for vulnerabilities to be found organisations should proactively look for risks and fix them before they become issues.

Summary

Early detection of software vulnerabilities is more than a cost saving exercise -- it’s a way to protect your users, simplify your development process and your company’s reputation. By shifting security left, automating vulnerability detection and team collaboration you can ensure your software is delivered on time, on budget and secure from day one.

Image Credit: pexels.com