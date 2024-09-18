Logitech introduces Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition

Logitech has launched the Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition, a keyboard and mouse combo designed to enhance productivity for Windows users. The combo features a dedicated Copilot key, allowing users to quickly access Microsoft's Copilot AI tool.

The Signature Slim Combo MK955 aims to help employees work quietly and efficiently. The keyboard offers a laptop-like typing experience, while the mouse includes SmartWheel technology for precise scrolling. Shortcut keys on the keyboard allow for quick access to common functions, such as volume control and screenshot capture.

The combo can connect to up to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt, making it suitable for professionals who work across multiple computers or tablets. IT teams can also deploy the combo at scale, with Logi Bolt secure wireless technology ensuring reliable connections, even in busy environments. Devices can be managed remotely through Logitech Sync, allowing for monitoring of battery life and updates.

Logitech has incorporated sustainability into the design, using post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and mouse components. The aluminum plate in the keyboard is made using renewable energy, and the packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests.

The Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition will be available starting October 4 for $99.99 on Logitech's website and through authorized resellers.

