Aluratek PicStick transforms any TV into a wireless digital photo frame

Aluratek has introduced the PicStick Wireless HDTV Photo and Video Viewer, a device that effectively transforms any HDTV into a digital picture frame. The PicStick offers a wireless solution for sharing and displaying photos and videos on a larger screen. By connecting the device to an HDTV’s HDMI port and using the Frametime app, users can easily transmit media from smartphones, tablets, or computers, making it a practical tool for displaying digital content.

The PicStick eliminates the need for cables and complex setups, offering a more seamless experience for wireless transmission of photos and videos. Installation is straightforward, allowing users to enjoy their media on an HDTV in just a few minutes.

The device features integrated storage and a remote control, enabling users to create and manage slideshows or video collections with ease. Its versatility makes it suitable for both personal enjoyment and professional presentations, offering flexibility for home or office use.

“Aluratek’s PicStick represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment and digital memory sharing,” said John Wolikow, president and CEO of Aluratek. “By integrating advanced wireless technology into a simple, user-friendly device, we’re bridging the gap between friends and family that may live afar.”

The PicStick is priced at $69.99 (buy here), positioning it as an affordable solution for those looking to share digital content on a larger screen. Its combination of wireless technology and ease of use should make it a valuable tool for home entertainment and professional settings alike.