Aluratek PicStick transforms any TV into a wireless digital photo frame

No Comments

Aluratek has introduced the PicStick Wireless HDTV Photo and Video Viewer, a device that effectively transforms any HDTV into a digital picture frame. The PicStick offers a wireless solution for sharing and displaying photos and videos on a larger screen. By connecting the device to an HDTV’s HDMI port and using the Frametime app, users can easily transmit media from smartphones, tablets, or computers, making it a practical tool for displaying digital content.

The PicStick eliminates the need for cables and complex setups, offering a more seamless experience for wireless transmission of photos and videos. Installation is straightforward, allowing users to enjoy their media on an HDTV in just a few minutes.

The device features integrated storage and a remote control, enabling users to create and manage slideshows or video collections with ease. Its versatility makes it suitable for both personal enjoyment and professional presentations, offering flexibility for home or office use.

“Aluratek’s PicStick represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment and digital memory sharing,” said John Wolikow, president and CEO of Aluratek. “By integrating advanced wireless technology into a simple, user-friendly device, we’re bridging the gap between friends and family that may live afar.”

The PicStick is priced at $69.99 (buy here), positioning it as an affordable solution for those looking to share digital content on a larger screen. Its combination of wireless technology and ease of use should make it a valuable tool for home entertainment and professional settings alike.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

83 percent of organizations use AI to generate code despite concerns

Bose launches new QuietComfort Earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation and wireless charging

KeyBudz Covert Mount offers ultimate protection for your Apple AirTag

Aluratek PicStick transforms any TV into a wireless digital photo frame

UK public worried about cyberwarfare

Scratch that! We’re actually no wiser about when Microsoft plans to release the Windows 11 24H2 update

Reolink Battery Doorbell now available

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

38 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.