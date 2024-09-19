KeyBudz Covert Mount offers ultimate protection for your Apple AirTag

If you want to track your valuables without worry, the KeyBudz Covert Mount for AirTag is a top-tier solution. Crafted from fiberglass-reinforced copolymer, this mount can withstand extreme environments, including submersion in water and harsh temperatures. Designed for adventurers and everyday users alike, this durable accessory promises to keep your AirTag secure in the toughest conditions.

What truly sets the Covert Mount apart is its IP-68 waterproof rating. This rating means the mount can be submerged underwater for over 60 days while maintaining a firm grip on various surfaces, thanks to the included 3M VHB adhesive. The adhesive ensures a reliable, permanent hold on a range of materials, including metals, glass, plastics, and painted surfaces. Whether you're attaching it to your bike, electric scooter, skis, or even construction equipment, the Covert Mount has you covered.

The tamper-proof lid design adds another layer of security, ensuring the AirTag stays in place. Once installed, removing it unintentionally is nearly impossible, giving you peace of mind that your AirTag will stay put.

Available from Amazon here, the KeyBudz Covert Mount comes in two buying options: a single pack for $14.95 or a four-pack for $34.95, making it an affordable yet reliable solution for protecting your valuable devices.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.