KeyBudz Covert Mount offers ultimate protection for your Apple AirTag

No Comments

If you want to track your valuables without worry, the KeyBudz Covert Mount for AirTag is a top-tier solution. Crafted from fiberglass-reinforced copolymer, this mount can withstand extreme environments, including submersion in water and harsh temperatures. Designed for adventurers and everyday users alike, this durable accessory promises to keep your AirTag secure in the toughest conditions.

What truly sets the Covert Mount apart is its IP-68 waterproof rating. This rating means the mount can be submerged underwater for over 60 days while maintaining a firm grip on various surfaces, thanks to the included 3M VHB adhesive. The adhesive ensures a reliable, permanent hold on a range of materials, including metals, glass, plastics, and painted surfaces. Whether you're attaching it to your bike, electric scooter, skis, or even construction equipment, the Covert Mount has you covered.

The tamper-proof lid design adds another layer of security, ensuring the AirTag stays in place. Once installed, removing it unintentionally is nearly impossible, giving you peace of mind that your AirTag will stay put.

Available from Amazon here, the KeyBudz Covert Mount comes in two buying options: a single pack for $14.95 or a four-pack for $34.95, making it an affordable yet reliable solution for protecting your valuable devices.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Bose launches new QuietComfort Earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation and wireless charging

KeyBudz Covert Mount offers ultimate protection for your Apple AirTag

Aluratek PicStick transforms any TV into a wireless digital photo frame

UK public worried about cyberwarfare

Scratch that! We’re actually no wiser about when Microsoft plans to release the Windows 11 24H2 update

Reolink Battery Doorbell now available

Logitech introduces Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

38 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.