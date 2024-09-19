Save $39.99! Get 'Kubernetes Anti-Patterns' for FREE

No Comments

As the popularity of Kubernetes continues to grow, it’s essential to understand and navigate the potential challenges of scalability, resource optimization, troubleshooting, and security.

Kubernetes Anti-Patterns offers vital insights and strategies tailored to the current needs of practitioners and enthusiasts navigating the complexities of Kubernetes. Penned by an AWS-certified solutions architect with 16+ years of experience, this book will teach you the essential Kubernetes anti-patterns, their types, causes, and consequences. You’ll find practical solutions for each of the challenges and uncover real-world examples and case studies to enhance your Kubernetes expertise.

Beyond technical details, you’ll delve into optimization, proactive assessment, and prevention strategies, ensuring your Kubernetes endeavors are marked by success and efficiency. Experienced or beginner, this book will equip you with the right knowledge to deploy and maintain a robust Kubernetes environment.

By the end of this book, you’ll gain a holistic understanding of Kubernetes anti-patterns and develop the expertise to identify and address issues in various Kubernetes contexts. This knowledge will enable you to optimize your container orchestration environments and ensure the reliability, scalability, and security of your applications.

Kubernetes Anti-Patterns, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 3, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $39.99! Get 'Kubernetes Anti-Patterns' for FREE

Addressing the demographic divide in AI comfort levels 

The five steps to network observability

Infostealer malware targeting macOS enters the top 10 threats

83 percent of organizations use AI to generate code despite concerns

Bose launches new QuietComfort Earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation and wireless charging

KeyBudz Covert Mount offers ultimate protection for your Apple AirTag

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

38 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.