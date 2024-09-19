Save $39.99! Get 'Kubernetes Anti-Patterns' for FREE

As the popularity of Kubernetes continues to grow, it’s essential to understand and navigate the potential challenges of scalability, resource optimization, troubleshooting, and security.

Kubernetes Anti-Patterns offers vital insights and strategies tailored to the current needs of practitioners and enthusiasts navigating the complexities of Kubernetes. Penned by an AWS-certified solutions architect with 16+ years of experience, this book will teach you the essential Kubernetes anti-patterns, their types, causes, and consequences. You’ll find practical solutions for each of the challenges and uncover real-world examples and case studies to enhance your Kubernetes expertise.

Beyond technical details, you’ll delve into optimization, proactive assessment, and prevention strategies, ensuring your Kubernetes endeavors are marked by success and efficiency. Experienced or beginner, this book will equip you with the right knowledge to deploy and maintain a robust Kubernetes environment.

By the end of this book, you’ll gain a holistic understanding of Kubernetes anti-patterns and develop the expertise to identify and address issues in various Kubernetes contexts. This knowledge will enable you to optimize your container orchestration environments and ensure the reliability, scalability, and security of your applications.

Kubernetes Anti-Patterns, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 3, so act fast.