Forget Microsoft Windows 11, Zorin OS 17.2 is the Linux-based operating system you need

Zorin OS 17.2 has officially launched, bringing a host of enhancements aimed at improving both the desktop experience and under-the-hood performance. With a focus on customization, speed, and security, this new release positions itself as a strong alternative to Microsoft Windows 11.

One of the standout features in Zorin OS 17.2 is the revamped Zorin Appearance, which allows users to personalize their desktop environment more than ever. Users can now change their cursor theme easily, thanks to a new option in the “Themes” section. A new Third-Party Theme Installation Guide has also been introduced, making it easier to install additional themes and apply custom styles to native apps.

A major update comes with the addition of a new “Windows” section, providing a simple interface to tweak how app windows behave on the desktop. Settings for titlebars, window placement, and moving focus between windows are now organized in a user-friendly layout.

Zorin OS 17.2 also introduces a toggle for Overlay Scrollbars, catering to users who prefer the look and feel of older desktop environments. The option to disable or enable these scrollbars is now accessible under the “Interface” section, adding to the OS’s customization capabilities.

LibreOffice 24.8, the latest version of the popular office suite, comes pre-installed. This upgrade enhances compatibility with Microsoft Office and introduces new features like additional spreadsheet functions and a redesigned Quick Find sidebar. This continues Zorin’s mission of offering a seamless alternative to Windows for productivity.

Security and hardware compatibility have also received a boost. The OS is powered by the latest Linux kernel, offering better support for Intel Core Ultra processors, AMD Zen 5 CPUs, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. With new security patches and updated drivers, users can expect improved performance and reliability.

Zorin OS 17.2 continues to strengthen its position as a viable alternative to Windows 11, offering enhanced customization, security, and ease of use. Download it here now.