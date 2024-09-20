CIOs need to anticipate future business challenges

The latest tech trends report from Info-Tech Research Group suggests that that CIOs will need to increasingly adopt forward-thinking strategies to anticipate and simulate future business scenarios.

"At the intersection of digital transformation and exponential AI growth, IT leaders are

entering a new era where forecasting probable futures will be just as critical as reporting on the past," says Brian Jackson, principal research director and lead author of the report. "Our 2025 Tech Trends report provides a roadmap for organizations to harness AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity solutions to stay ahead of the curve."

Key tech trends identified in the report, based on a study of around 1,000 IT decision makers, include a rise in the use of chatbots and avatars which make it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human and AI interactions. 70 percent of respondents are already using generative AI chatbots, with Microsoft Copilot leading adoption at 78.84 percent.

With the increasing sophistication of AI-generated digital humans, deepfakes are becoming a powerful tool for fraud and misinformation. IT leaders are prioritizing AI-powered detection tools and content authentication methods, such as blockchain, to combat the rising threat of AI-powered cyberattacks and ensure the integrity of their data.

Quantum computing is increasingly rearing its head too. 33 percent of organizations in the media, telecom, and technology sectors are investing in quantum, as are by 27 percent in the public sector, and 20 percent in financial services. Hand-in-hand with this 31 percent of advanced IT departments plan to invest in post-quantum cryptography before the end of 2025, compared to 16 percent of average IT departments.

The report notes that organizations are focusing on balancing AI adoption with governance and control to protect sensitive data, reduce costs, and ensure AI performance. By 2026, more companies will run localized AI models to improve cost-effectiveness and maintain control over their AI initiatives. Privacy and security concerns top the list of factors influencing AI investment decisions, with 65 percent of respondents citing it as a key consideration.

You can get the full Tech Trends 2025 report from the Info-Tech site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com