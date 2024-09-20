Ubuntu Linux 24.10 Oracular Oriole Beta released for testing

Canonical has announced the availability of the Beta release for Ubuntu 24.10, codenamed "Oracular Oriole." This release includes Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as various official flavors. The final version is expected to be released on October 10, 2024.

Ubuntu 24.10 Beta includes updated core packages, including the Linux 6.11 kernel. The Beta is considered stable enough for general testing, though users may encounter bugs, and feedback is encouraged to improve the final release.

The Subiquity server installer has also been updated, offering a faster installation experience for server users. Users that are interested in testing the Beta can download images using the links below.

Ubuntu 24.10 Beta flavors and download links:

Images for Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Unity are still undergoing testing and will be available soon. For ongoing daily builds of all Ubuntu flavors, visit the Ubuntu CD image page.