Ubuntu Linux 24.10 Oracular Oriole Beta released for testing

No Comments

Canonical has announced the availability of the Beta release for Ubuntu 24.10, codenamed "Oracular Oriole." This release includes Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as various official flavors. The final version is expected to be released on October 10, 2024.

Ubuntu 24.10 Beta includes updated core packages, including the Linux 6.11 kernel. The Beta is considered stable enough for general testing, though users may encounter bugs, and feedback is encouraged to improve the final release.

The Subiquity server installer has also been updated, offering a faster installation experience for server users. Users that are interested in testing the Beta can download images using the links below.

Ubuntu 24.10 Beta flavors and download links:

Images for Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Unity are still undergoing testing and will be available soon. For ongoing daily builds of all Ubuntu flavors, visit the Ubuntu CD image page.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux 24.10 Oracular Oriole Beta released for testing

Microsoft risks public backlash by backing controversial Three Mile Island nuclear reactor reboot

Save $17! Get 'Not with a Bug, But with a Sticker' for FREE

Deepfake fraud is on the rise say business leaders

84 percent of enterprises suffered security incidents in the last year

Best Windows apps this week

CIOs need to anticipate future business challenges

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

41 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

21 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.