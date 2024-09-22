Plugable launches 15.6-inch USB-C Portable Display (USBC-PDMON) with integrated hub

Plugable has launched its first-ever portable monitor, the 15.6-inch USB-C Portable Display (USBC-PDMON). This display boasts a 1920x1080 Full HD IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It features integrated folding cover and stand, 85W pass-through charging, and two downstream 10Gbps USB-C ports for added versatility.

According to Plugable's CTO, Bernie Thompson, "We've created a portable display that is more powerful, flexible, and useful by getting rid of confusing legacy connectors and adapters and making the most of USB-C. IT managers and buyers can deploy this same portable monitor at scale in the office, for their hybrid and mobile staff, and in public spaces and trade shows."

With its IPS panel, users benefit from a 170° viewing angle and vibrant visuals, while the 300-nit brightness ensures clarity in indoor environments. Unlike other portable monitors that rely on mini-HDMI, the USBC-PDMON is fully USB-C compatible, offering seamless connections with laptops, smartphones, and tablets that support USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode, including Thunderbolt and USB4.

For users on the move, the monitor's lightweight design -- under 2 lbs -- combined with its multifunctional features, makes it a convenient tool. It can serve as a USB-C hub and offers a variety of power options, including bus power from laptops or 100W pass-through charging when connected to a USB-C charging block (sold separately).

The Plugable 15.6-inch USB-C Portable Display is available immediately from Amazon here. It is priced at $199.95, with a 10 percent discount.

