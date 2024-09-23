Cloudflare introduces AI Audit to help websites manage AI access and content usage

Cloudflare has introduced AI Audit, a new set of tools aimed at helping websites manage how artificial intelligence (AI) models access and use their content. AI Audit allows content creators to see how their content is being used by AI models and take steps to control access. Additionally, Cloudflare is working on a pricing feature that will enable creators to set a price for AI companies using their content for model training and retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

Many website owners may not be aware that AI bots are scanning their content frequently, often without the creator’s knowledge or compensation. AI Audit is designed to give control back to content owners, allowing them to block AI bots, access analytics on content usage, and negotiate agreements for the use of their content by AI models.

“AI will dramatically change content online, and we must all decide together what its future will look like,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "Content creators and website owners of all sizes deserve to own and have control over their content. If they don’t, the quality of online information will deteriorate or be locked exclusively behind paywalls."

Cloudflare’s AI Audit offers features such as one-click AI bot control, analytics, and tools to facilitate negotiations with AI model providers. The company is also developing a pricing feature to help content creators set fair compensation for AI access to their data.

Existing Cloudflare users can access the AI Audit tab from their dashboard, while the pricing capabilities are currently in beta for those who join the waitlist