Transcend introduces MTE730P industrial-grade PCIe M.2 22110 SSD

Transcend has unveiled its first industrial-grade PCIe M.2 22110 SSD, the MTE730P, designed for a range of industrial environments. The SSD includes Power Loss Protection (PLP) technology, which maintains data integrity during power fluctuations. With PCIe Gen 4 support and capacities up to 4TB, the MTE730P is suited for use in automation, data centers, blade servers, and other modern storage needs.

The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,500MB/s and 6,700MB/s, respectively, thanks to 112-layer 3D NAND flash and an 8-channel controller. It also features components such as 30µ” PCB gold finger, Corner Bond, and anti-sulfur resistors for durability. The MTE730P is built to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C, ensuring performance in harsh conditions.

Transcend offers its Scope Pro monitoring software to help users track drive health and performance remotely. The software allows for monitoring metrics such as remaining storage and S.M.A.R.T. analysis. Additionally, businesses can integrate the software via a provided SDK to optimize maintenance processes.

The Transcend MTE730P SSD comes with a three-year limited warranty. You can soon buy it here.

