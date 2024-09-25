Samsung unveils 990 EVO Plus SSD with PCIe 4.0 and 7,250MB/s read speeds

No Comments

Samsung has announced its latest solid state drive -- the 990 EVO Plus. This SSD features PCIe 4.0 support and advanced NAND technology. Built for gamers, content creators, and business users alike, the 990 EVO Plus provides a balance of speed and efficiency.

The new SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of 6,300MB/s, marking a substantial 50 percent increase in performance over the previous 990 EVO model. This performance boost is powered by Samsung’s 8th-generation V-NAND technology and a 5-nanometer controller. The innovative nickel-coated heat shield helps keep the SSD cool, improving power efficiency by 73 percent compared to its predecessor.

In terms of storage capacity, the 990 EVO Plus is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations, expanding beyond the previous 990 EVO’s limits. Notably, the 4TB model boasts industry-leading random read and write speeds that approach DRAM-level performance despite using no DRAM cache, making it particularly well-suited for AI applications and gaming.

In addition to its hardware upgrades, the 990 EVO Plus is supported by Samsung’s Magician software, which offers a range of tools for optimizing SSD performance, secure data migration, and drive health monitoring. The drives will be available this fall, with prices starting at $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB version.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

RTOS vs Linux: The IoT battle extends from software to hardware

Samsung unveils 990 EVO Plus SSD with PCIe 4.0 and 7,250MB/s read speeds

Save $31.99! Get 'Mastering Spring Boot 3.0' for FREE

Reolink launches Altas PT Ultra 4K battery camera with continuous recording and optional solar panel

Unforgiving consumers says poor software is as bad as contaminated food

Enterprises suffer surge in mobile phishing attacks

Can humans provide a cybersecurity edge? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

45 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

15 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.