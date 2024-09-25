Samsung unveils 990 EVO Plus SSD with PCIe 4.0 and 7,250MB/s read speeds

Samsung has announced its latest solid state drive -- the 990 EVO Plus. This SSD features PCIe 4.0 support and advanced NAND technology. Built for gamers, content creators, and business users alike, the 990 EVO Plus provides a balance of speed and efficiency.

The new SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of 6,300MB/s, marking a substantial 50 percent increase in performance over the previous 990 EVO model. This performance boost is powered by Samsung’s 8th-generation V-NAND technology and a 5-nanometer controller. The innovative nickel-coated heat shield helps keep the SSD cool, improving power efficiency by 73 percent compared to its predecessor.

In terms of storage capacity, the 990 EVO Plus is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations, expanding beyond the previous 990 EVO’s limits. Notably, the 4TB model boasts industry-leading random read and write speeds that approach DRAM-level performance despite using no DRAM cache, making it particularly well-suited for AI applications and gaming.

In addition to its hardware upgrades, the 990 EVO Plus is supported by Samsung’s Magician software, which offers a range of tools for optimizing SSD performance, secure data migration, and drive health monitoring. The drives will be available this fall, with prices starting at $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB version.