Intel finally diagnoses the root cause of Core 13th and 14th Gen CPU instability issues

No Comments
Intel logo on wood

Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors have been plagued with instability issues, problems Intel seemed incapable of properly addressing -- until now.

The company says that it has finally been able to determine the root cause of the issue. In fact, there are no fewer than four possible scenarios that can cause what has been dubbed the Vmin Shift Instability issue. There’s also a new microcode update to add to the growing pile of patches that have already been released.

See also:

Explaining the findings of in-depth investigations into the Vmin Shift Instability issue, Intel reveals the cause is a “clock tree circuit within the IA core”. The company says that this circuit is “particularly vulnerable to reliability aging under elevated voltage and temperature”.

It goes on to share a quartet of operating scenarios that can lead to Vmin Shift in affected processors:

  1. Motherboard power delivery settings exceeding Intel power guidance. 
    a.  Mitigation: Intel Default Settings recommendations for Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.  
  2. eTVB Microcode algorithm which was allowing Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen i9 desktop processors to operate at higher performance states even at high temperatures. 
    a.  Mitigation: microcode 0x125 (June 2024) addresses eTVB algorithm issue.  
  3. Microcode SVID algorithm requesting high voltages at a frequency and duration which can cause Vmin shift. 
    a.  Mitigation: microcode 0x129 (August 2024) addresses high voltages requested by the processor.  
  4. Microcode and BIOS code requesting elevated core voltages which can cause Vmin shift especially during periods of idle and/or light activity. 
    a.  Mitigation: Intel is releasing microcode 0x12B, which encompasses 0x125 and 0x129 microcode updates, and addresses elevated voltage requests by the processor during idle and/or light activity periods.  

The last scenario has resulted in the production of a new microcode update, and Intel says that it is “working with its partners to roll out the relevant BIOS update to the public”. No timeframes have been offered.

Any update to fix problems brings concerns about performance being negatively impacted, and this batch is no different. The company advises:

Intel’s internal testing comparing 0x12B microcode to 0x125 microcode -- on Intel Core i9-14900K with DDR5 5200MT/s memory1 -- indicates performance impact is within run-to-run variation (ie. Cinebench R23, Speedometer, WebXPRT4, Crossmark). For gaming workloads on Intel Core i9-14900K with DDR5 5600MT/s memory2, performance is also within run-to-run variation (ie. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3: Dartmoor, Total War: Warhammer III – Mirrors of Madness). However, system performance is dependent on configuration and several other factors.

More details are available here.

Image credit: Andrii SavchenkoDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Intel finally diagnoses the root cause of Core 13th and 14th Gen CPU instability issues

Save $39.95! Get 'WinX MediaTrans V8.0 -- Ultimate iPhone/iPad Manager for PC & Mac' for FREE

Winamp source code now available on GitHub

Weathering the alert storm

Meta introduces more affordable Quest 3S headset

As the workforce trends younger, account takeover attacks are rising

RTOS vs Linux: The IoT battle extends from software to hardware

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

45 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

24 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.