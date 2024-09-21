Microsoft will let Windows 11 users remap the stupid Copilot key on their keyboard

If you’ve bought a computer or a keyboard recently, you may have spotted an extra key near the spacebar. The Copilot key is Microsoft’s attempt to push, prompt and encourage use of its AI-powered digital assistant, but not everyone is convinced.

Even if you are someone who sees the value in Copilot as a tool, you may well not feel the need to have a dedicated physical key to access it. Thankfully, Microsoft understands that the latest addition to keyboards is not something that everyone needs. As such, the company is testing the ability to remap the Copilot key.

During the testing phase, Windows Insiders are being given the chance to customize the functionality of the Copilot key. There are limitations that may frustrate some users, but Microsoft says they are necessary in the name of security.

In the release notes for the latest Beta build, Microsoft’s Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc explain:

We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience. This setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. If the keyboard connected to your PC does not have a Copilot key, adjusting this setting will not do anything.

This customization option is handy, but the finickity will be unhappy at a couple of things. Firstly, that only MSIX packaged and signed apps can be launched, but also that the Copilot logo on the key will not be relevant (not that Microsoft could do anything about this!). It would be nice to see the remapping option opened up to allow people to use the Copilot key to launch not only apps, but also to access in-app or in-OS options, but this seems like asking too much of Microsoft.