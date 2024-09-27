Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-fourteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Many Windows PCs will include a dedicated Copilot key in the future. Microsoft is integrating an option into Windows 11 to remap the key. Useful if you have no need for the Copilot key or AI.

New or notably improved Windows apps

PingRoute

PingRoute is a network diagnostic tool. It visualizes commands like traceroute or ping in its interface, and provides additional information, e.g., domain names for hops.

Slow Mouse

Slow Mouse is an open source tool to reduce the speed of the mouse cursor when you are holding down a modifier key. The default modifier key is Right-Alt, but you may change it to another in the settings.

It may be a handy app if you sometimes need more precision when moving the mouse cursor.