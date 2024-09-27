From classical to quantum: A new era in computing

Data is a business’s most critical asset, and companies today have more data than ever before. IDC projects that by 2025, the collective sum of the world’s data will reach 175 zettabytes. This data has immense potential to be leveraged for informed decision making, but across industries, organizations struggle to harness the power of their data effectively due to the limitations of traditional computing technologies. These systems are often lacking in speed, accuracy, and energy efficiency, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to harness valuable insights. The need for more powerful computing solutions is becoming urgent as businesses grapple with the ever-growing complexity and volume of data.

Enter quantum computing, which addresses these limitations by providing a powerful alternative. Representing a significant leap forward from classical computing, quantum computing offers unprecedented speed and problem-solving capabilities. Traditional computers process information using bits, which can only be in a state of one or zero. In contrast, quantum computing uses quantum bits, or qubits, which leverage the principles of superposition and entanglement. Qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously -- both one and zero and everything in between -- allowing quantum computers to perform operations much faster than classical systems.

Through parallel processing, quantum computing can tackle complex operations efficiently, making it ideal for data-intensive tasks, such as optimizing processes and operating generative AI models. By processing large datasets more effectively, quantum technology enables organizations to make better strategic decisions and anticipate future challenges with greater confidence.

There are various modalities of quantum computing:

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Silicon

Photonic

Neutral Atom

Neutral atom quantum computing utilizes individual neutral atoms, such as rubidium atoms, suspended in a vacuum. These can be easily manipulated using optical tweezers and lasers without being strongly affected by environmental factors. They also allow for scalable and flexible qubit arrays (in 2D or 3D configurations), making it possible to build larger and more powerful quantum systems with low noise and high coherence. This approach offers advantages in terms of scalability, expense, error mitigation, error correction, coherence, and simplicity. Because neutral atoms are less impacted by external electromagnetic fields, they deliver reduced error rates compared to other modalities. Neutral atoms also require less cooling than other circuits, making them more energy efficient.

The capabilities of quantum computing are particularly beneficial for industries like finance and healthcare, where delays in decision making can lead to significant financial losses or compromised patient outcomes. For example, in financial services, quantum computing can be used to make precise market predictions and risk assessments. The technology can also expedite the process of drug discovery so pharmaceutical companies can get new treatments to market faster.

Quantum computing represents a major breakthrough in overcoming the limitations of traditional systems. Its ability to process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately allows organizations to tackle complex challenges more efficiently and make better strategic decisions. As classical computing struggles with speed and accuracy, quantum technology offers a powerful solution, ensuring every company can maximize the potential of their data.

Michael Warren is VP of Sales North America at Pasqal.