7 best infrastructure monitoring tools for your business

Cloud-native application infrastructure serves as a powerful equalizer, enabling idea-driven teams to access the resources they need to bring their visions to life, no matter their location. However, this convenience introduces new layers of complexity. Each component of the multifaceted structures that underpin modern applications requires careful observation, orchestration, and optimization.

The right infrastructure monitoring tools can play a crucial role in helping your organization achieve higher efficiency and minimize downtime. Instead of relying on resource-draining, custom-built solutions, these tools offer a unified approach that acts as a force multiplier for your teams. Just like cloud development itself, well-chosen infrastructure monitoring software empowers you to achieve more with less. Here's how to select the best tools for your needs.

What to Prioritize in Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

To ensure your business can scale safely and respond proactively to potential issues, it’s essential to have uninterrupted visibility across your entire stack. The following features distinguish the best infrastructure monitoring tools from the rest:

Versatility: Every team and project is unique. Even within a single initiative, requirements can evolve over time. To avoid constantly reconfiguring tools, prioritize adaptable infrastructure monitoring solutions that integrate seamlessly with a variety of platforms, consolidating as much useful information as possible in one place.

Real-time monitoring and alerting: Spot checks have their place, but your DevOps team deserves round-the-clock insights. Look for tools that provide continuous monitoring of performance, usability, and security metrics. Effective solutions also include configurable alert levels to ensure that your team is notified about the most critical issues, from routine reports to urgent system-wide alerts.

Reliability: Whether you’re planning an expansion or navigating an unexpected issue, dependable infrastructure monitoring tools are essential. These tools should offer consistent uptime, speed, and accuracy, helping you make informed decisions and quickly resolve challenges.

The 7 Best Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

Here’s a selection of top infrastructure monitoring tools that stand out in terms of versatility, reliability, and real-time capabilities:

1. Checkmk

What it is: Checkmk is a monitoring platform designed to offer full visibility across IT infrastructure, from public cloud environments to data centers and containers. Its High-Performance Core is engineered to maintain a small footprint even when monitoring millions of services.

Features:

Extensive automation with auto-discovery and REST API auto-configuration.

Host and service overviews for quick access to critical infrastructure components.

Optional synthetic monitoring to evaluate applications from the end-user perspective.

2. Datadog

What it is: Datadog provides a software-as-a-service solution for infrastructure monitoring, offering metrics, visualizations, and alerts across development stacks, enhanced by automated visualizations.

Features:

Intuitive, customizable user interface designed for diverse user needs.

Deep performance visibility with tens of thousands of built-in infrastructure metrics.

Advanced collection and monitoring capabilities, including globally accurate percentiles and Live Process monitoring.

3. NetCrunch

What it is: NetCrunch by Adrem Software is an agentless monitoring solution tailored for hybrid infrastructures, aiding users in detecting, diagnosing, and resolving stack-wide issues.

Features:

Support for over 600 monitoring targets, including network devices, servers, and virtualization.

Simple configuration with included policies, templates, REST API, and integrations.

Advanced alert management that prioritizes critical tasks and correlates alerts to close them once resolved.

4. Paessler PRTG

What it is: Paessler PRTG offers a suite of monitoring solutions covering a wide range of infrastructure needs. Its tools include PRTG Network Monitor, Enterprise Monitor, and Hosted Monitor, each offering flexible monitoring options for on-premises and cloud environments.

Features:

Comprehensive monitoring of network devices and traffic.

Visual dashboards for network mapping.

Distributed monitoring through a single interface, with dedicated mobile apps for remote access.

5. DuploCloud

What it is: DuploCloud is a DevOps automation platform that combines automated diagnostics with infrastructure monitoring to assess cloud health and mitigate potential threats. It provides a comprehensive, cost-effective alternative to scaling up in-house DevOps resources.

Features:

Continuous monitoring and alerts for real-time feedback on infrastructure performance and potential misconfigurations.

Advanced threat detection with integrated monitoring and logging tools that deliver insights into both infrastructure and applications.

Streamlined operations through comprehensive automation, orchestration, and monitoring capabilities, supported by broad integration with over 500 cloud services.

6. Splunk

What it is: Splunk’s platform unifies security and observability, using AI to enhance detection, investigation, and response. Its infrastructure monitoring tools provide real-time visualization and troubleshooting.

Features:

Dynamic thresholds and complex rules for instant detection and alerts, minimizing “alert storms.”

Custom metric tracking to focus on business-critical service-level objectives and indicators.

Real-time streaming analytics that combine metrics and logs for comprehensive visibility within a single dashboard.

7. Zabbix

What it is: Zabbix is an open-source monitoring solution that offers broad support for various applications. Its tools allow users to collect, analyze, and react to traffic metrics while monitoring essential hardware.

Features:

Collection of SNMP metrics or use of a Zabbix agent for monitoring multiple network metrics.

Performance and status tracking across network devices.

Data collation from multiple sources to ensure consistency and reliability.

Choosing the right infrastructure monitoring tools is a key step in ensuring that your cloud-native applications run smoothly and efficiently, enabling your business to thrive in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Image Credit: Nebasin / Dreamstime.com

Venkat Thiruvengadam is Founder and CEO of DuploCloud.