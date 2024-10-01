New LLM assistant helps pinpoint security issues

Malicious actors have been quick to exploit AI, but often security teams are under-equipped with AI solutions to ensure adequate defense.

Red Sift is launching an upskilled LLM assistant that identifies and diagnoses misconfigurations and exposures across email, domains, and internet-facing assets, supporting security teams to prevent incidents before they happen.

Called Red Sift Radar, it integrates large-scale data with domain-specific cybersecurity expertise, providing defenders with consistent, actionable security at scale. It embeds domain-specific intelligence directly into existing workflows to detect exposures quickly, prevent configuration drift, and deliver tailored, actionable guidance to streamline and enhance efficiency.

Rahul Powar, CEO and co-founder of Red Sift says:

Since GPT-3, Red Sift has been pushing the boundaries of AI, integrating LLMs with our proprietary data sets to unlock new possibilities in cybersecurity. The automation, intelligence, and precision we’ve achieved with Red Sift Radar offers a major leap forward. We're already building on this momentum by integrating more data, tooling, and expert playbooks to help security teams optimize their operations, streamline processes, and address misconfigurations and exposures with unparalleled accuracy and speed. The positive feedback from our early access customers reinforces our belief that Radar is a pivotal advancement in AI-driven cyber defense, and we're excited to be leaders in this field.

By translating investigations into clear, natural language conversations, Radar empowers both technical and non-technical users to troubleshoot effectively, allowing teams to get up to speed quickly without extensive training. Radar diagnoses issues through AI-powered insights, eliminating the need to manually gather data from sources like blocklists and DNS tools.

It also offers seamless integration with Red Sift OnDMARC, making it the first LLM assistant embedded in an automated DMARC application. Radar spots misconfigurations within an organization's email environment and guides teams through fixes, strengthening defenses.

You can find out more on the Red Sift site.

Image Credit: Si Le/Dreamstime.com