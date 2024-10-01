Sonos promises to fix its poorly designed new app

Sonos is admitting that its May app release was a disaster, but the company says it is committed to fixing the situation. In response to heavy criticism, Sonos has announced several new commitments aimed at addressing the issues with its app and restoring customer trust.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence acknowledged the missteps, stating, “Our priority since its release has been -- and continues to be -- fixing the app.” The company has unveiled seven key commitments, which include improving pre-launch testing, extending warranties for existing products, and updating its app regularly every 2-4 weeks.

Among the promises, Sonos will also establish a Customer Advisory Board to ensure that the customer’s voice is heard in shaping future updates and products. Additionally, the company will appoint a Quality Ombudsperson, who will oversee the app’s development and ensure any potential concerns are addressed before product launches.

The company is rolling out these changes to regain customer trust. Spence has also declared that no member of the Executive Leadership Team will take their annual bonus unless Sonos succeeds in improving the app’s quality and rebuilding customer relationships.

Sonos has made progress since the May app launch, with 80 percent of missing features restored and improvements to the app’s reliability and speed. Spence remains confident that the company will emerge from this debacle stronger, with a more customer-focused approach.

