Microsoft confirms numerous flaws in the Windows 11 2024 Update and blocks rollout to many

It is just a few days since Microsoft unleashed Windows 11 24H2 (or the Windows 11 2024 Update). But the release of the eagerly await update has been more than a little problematic.

We’ve already seen various issues with the controversial Recall feature, but Microsoft has also confirmed a number of known issues with the update. So significant are some of the issues that some users are being denied the opportunity to perform the upgrade. Gamers are among those hit by the problems.

In all, a sextet of significant issues have been confirmed by Microsoft -- and it is possible that there are more. Each of the six issues has been deemed to be so significant that automatic updating to the Windows 11 2024 Update has been blocked by Microsoft.

The confirmed issues are listed on the Windows release health page:

Safe Exam Browser application might fail to open -- Devices running version 3.7 or lower versions of this application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2. Some devices using Easy Anti-Cheat stop responding and receive a blue screen -- Older driver versions of the Easy Anti-Cheat application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2. Fingerprint sensors might experience problems after a device is locked -- Several device models are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating device firmware might resolve the issue. Wallpaper customization applications might not work as expected -- Multiple applications are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating applications might resolve the issue. Compatibility issues with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers -- Windows 11, version 24H2 devices with the affected Intel SST driver might receive an error with a blue screen. Asphalt 8 might periodically stop responding -- Devices running Asphalt 8 might see an exception and compatibility hold has been applied to safeguard update experience.

While some of the conditions for access to the Windows 11 2024 Update being blocked will not be met by many people’s systems, overall the sheer number of major issues means that there are significant amounts of computers that will not be offered the update any time soon.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos