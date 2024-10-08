Logitech unveils adorable POP Icon Keys keyboard

Logitech has launched the POP Icon Keys, a new keyboard aimed at users who want to add some style to their workspace. The keyboard is designed to be both functional and expressive, offering a visually distinct look that breaks away from the typical boring office aesthetic.

Art O’Gnimh, GM of Logitech’s personal workspace division, expressed the company’s mission to merge design and productivity. “At Logitech, we believe you should get the style and design you want at your workspace without compromising on productivity and comfort,” he said. “POP Icon Keys delivers a brilliant typing experience and smart productivity shortcuts, in a carefully crafted standout design.”

The POP Icon Keys keyboard features contoured, low-profile keys that promise a quiet and responsive typing experience. Its vibrant color options and transparent finishing aim to add personality to any desk.

The keyboard offers customizable functionality, too. With the Logi Options+ app, users can set up four life-hack Action Keys, making it easy to switch between productivity tools, launch apps like social media or music, or even activate AI tools such as the Logi AI Prompt Builder. The familiar 1-touch shortcut keys, including mute, screenshot, and emoji access, can be personalized through the same app.

POP Icon Keys supports multiple operating systems, allowing seamless typing across up to three devices, including computers, tablets, or phones, with a single button press. Logitech claims the keyboard’s battery can last up to 36 months, which is quite impressive.

For those seeking a complete setup, the POP Icon Combo pairs the keyboard with the POP Mouse. The mouse features Silent Touch Technology that reduces click noise by 90 percent and a SmartWheel for precise scrolling. Like the keyboard, the mouse connects with up to three devices and can be customized through the Logi Options+ app. It promises a battery life of up to 24 months, giving users the freedom to work longer without interruptions.

Logitech emphasizes sustainability with the POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse. Depending on the color, these products use 37 to 70 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, minimizing their environmental footprint. Additionally, the paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests, underlining Logitech’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The POP Icon Keys comes in several color combinations, including rose/off-white, orange/off-white, graphite/green, lilac/off-white, and graphite/off-white for $49.99. The POP Icon Combo, which includes the mouse, is priced at $69.99, while the standalone POP Mouse is available for $29.99. Logitech also offers the Logitech Desk Mat for $19.99 to complement the setup.