HexGaming launches PHANTOM Gaming Pro controller for PS5

HexGaming has launched the PHANTOM Gaming Pro Controller for PS5, aimed at serious eSports gamers who prioritize precision and customization. Designed for intense competitive play, this controller combines advanced technology with ergonomic features, providing players with an edge in high-pressure gaming scenarios.

The PHANTOM Controller delivers professional-grade features, including 4 remappable buttons, 6 customizable profiles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and adjustable triggers. It accommodates a wide range of playstyles and is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

The controller’s ergonomic design enhances the hands-on experience, ensuring comfort and precision during long gaming sessions. Built for quick button responses, it features soft rubber grips to reduce fatigue, keeping gamers immersed in the action. Players can customize their setup with 4 remappable buttons and 6 profiles, allowing up to 15 button assignments. The back buttons are strategically positioned for quick access, making actions smooth and seamless. Switching between configurations is made easy with a quick press of a setting button.

Gamers can select between two trigger options. The adaptive trigger provides immersive feedback, while the hair trigger, with its short 1.5mm response time, allows for rapid and precise actions. This flexibility ensures players can optimize their setup based on their gaming style and preferences.

The PHANTOM also comes with 8-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, offering two heights and three designs: domed, concave, and concave widened. This variety enables players to fine-tune their setup for maximum accuracy and control during gameplay.

HexGaming addresses the common issue of stick drift by integrating custom joysticks with built-in adjustment modules in the PHANTOM Controller. This drift prevention technology helps maintain accuracy, ensuring that players remain sharp in every moment of gameplay.

The controller includes two joystick options. The HEX Hall Effect Joysticks use magnets for smooth, precise movement. The included calibration tool box and gamepad tester make fine-tuning simple. The interface features 4 buttons and 2 LED indicators for easy operation.

The HEX DRIFIX Module, on the other hand, is designed to eliminate stick drift by correcting joystick deviations within a 0.12 unit range. This ensures that the joystick returns to its central position, maintaining optimal control for the player.

Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming, stated, “The PHANTOM Controller represents the next generation of gaming controllers, merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design. We are committed to providing gamers with tools that enhance their performance, comfort, and overall gaming experience. The PHANTOM is designed to give players the competitive edge they need in high-stakes environments.”

The PHANTOM Controller package includes the controller itself, 8-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, an adjustment tool, and a user manual. It is priced at $229.99 and is available for purchase from Amazon here in several colors.

