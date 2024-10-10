TUXEDO Stellaris 16 (Gen6) laptop brings high performance to Linux users

The TUXEDO Stellaris 16 (Gen6) is a high-performance Linux laptop designed for users seeking powerful hardware. With a thickness of 2.6 cm and a weight of 2.5 kg, it balances portability with the cooling capacity needed for high-performance components. It’s built with an all-aluminum chassis that aims to combine rigidity with an understated design, making it suitable for gaming and professional environments.

The Stellaris 16 features Intel’s Core i9-14900HX processor, offering 24 cores and 32 threads. Buyers can choose between several NVIDIA graphics options, ranging from the RTX 4060 to the high-end RTX 4090. The laptop’s design supports these GPUs at their maximum power limits, thanks to its efficient cooling system, which includes six heat pipes and dual 12 mm fans, allowing it to handle up to 225 watts of thermal load. For users looking for additional cooling, TUXEDO offers the Aquaris liquid cooling docking station.

The laptop also includes a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and Advanced Optimus technology, designed to meet the needs of gamers and content creators. The display provides a brightness level of up to 500 nits for clear visibility.

Battery capacity is set at 99Wh, supporting up to six hours of web browsing and approximately seven hours of video playback. The laptop also supports USB-C charging through Power Delivery, offering an alternative, lighter charging option.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, three USB Type-A ports, and a full-size SD card reader. Users can connect up to four monitors at once, and the laptop supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 8TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, with easy access for upgrades.

The Stellaris 16 supports Linux operating systems such as TUXEDO OS, Ubuntu, and Kubuntu, and includes options for full disk encryption. Windows 11 is also available as an alternative operating system.

Starting at around 1660 EUR for international customers (excluding tax), the Stellaris 16 is currently available for pre-order here, with shipping expected to begin in mid-November.