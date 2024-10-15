New expert community seeks to address identity vulnerabilities

Most cybersecurity incidents start with some sort of identity compromise, whether that identity is human or machine.

In order to help organizations gain visibility into their identity security posture Anetac is setting up a community to serve as a collaborative space where cybersecurity leaders, practitioners, and researchers can learn and engage with experts on identity vulnerabilities related to human and non-human identities.

A number of findings underline the need for the community. Research conducted in partnership with TechTarget's Enterprise Security Group (ESG), finds 66 percent of enterprises have endured successful cyber attacks resulting from compromised non-human identities, with 25 percent enduring multiple attacks. What's more the volume of non-human identities is expected to increase by 24 percent annually.

While practitioners estimate that the ratio of non-human accounts to human accounts is 20:1 (ESG), Anetac's findings suggest this number could be significantly larger averaging around 40:1. According to the company's annual Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Survey Report, 76 percent of IT security professionals acknowledge that their service accounts have direct access to the company's crown jewels, yet 40 percent report that only 0-14 percent of their service accounts have such high-level access

"The Anetac Linked Community was inspired by in-depth interviews with over 35 security leaders before we built the company," says Diana Nicholas, co-founder and head of marketing at Anetac. "These interviews revealed a critical gap in understanding and managing service accounts. We discovered that while most people had a decent grasp of the problem, there weren’t any dedicated spaces for education from thought leaders on content surrounding both the issue and its solutions."

External contributors, recognized for their expertise and innovative approaches, will share their knowledge in the community through articles, research, and exclusive content. Seasoned industry leaders will provide perspectives on emerging trends, best practices, and themes related to identity vulnerabilities with machine and human accounts. In addition, community members will be invited to participate in exclusive events, podcasts, and webinars.

Andy Cottrell, CEO of Truvantis and contributor of the Anetac Community Council, says, "As a veteran in the cybersecurity field, I've witnessed firsthand how crucial collaboration and knowledge-sharing are in staying ahead of evolving threats. I am excited to contribute to the Anetac Linked Community's dynamic ecosystem where professionals can connect, learn, and grow together."

You can find out more on the Anetac site and there will be a webinar to discuss identity risks on October 30th at 10am PST.

Image credit: sqback/depositphotos.com