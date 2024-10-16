TCL LINKPORT IK511 brings 5G RedCap connectivity to T-Mobile

TCL has introduced its new 5G connectivity device, the LINKPORT IK511, created in partnership with T-Mobile. The device allows laptops and tablets to connect to T-Mobile’s 5G standalone (SA) network, utilizing 5G RedCap technology, which offers a more secure and reliable connection than traditional Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. The TCL LINKPORT IK511 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF system.

5G RedCap, also known as Reduced Capability, provides a more affordable entry into 5G networks. The TCL LINKPORT IK511 is the first 5G RedCap device available commercially in North America and works exclusively on T-Mobile’s 5G SA network, which is the only nationwide 5G SA network in the United States.

“All users expect secure and reliable access to their apps and data, irrespective of their personal or professional needs, and our LINKPORT device is an unparalleled new way for our customers to gain high-speed connectivity, whenever and wherever they need it,” said Eric Anderson, General Manager of TCL Mobile NA. “TCL is pleased to be working with Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile to bring our innovative designs and unique wireless products to help forward our mission of 5G for all.”

The TCL LINKPORT IK511 is targeted at consumers and businesses seeking to enhance their device connectivity without the need to purchase entirely new devices. The company says it offers faster speeds compared to traditional tethering and LTE Cat 4 connections. In addition, the device opens up access to features like network slicing and T-Mobile’s security services, such as T-Priority, T-Mobile Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and T-Mobile Security Slice.

“5G RedCap will transform how consumers and businesses connect, catapulting old Wi-Fi-only devices onto the nation’s leading 5G network,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer of T-Mobile. “LINKPORT -- on T-Mobile’s network -- provides instant, flexible 5G access, whether for first responders, educators, or everyday users.”

Devices such as the TCL LINKPORT IK511, built on the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF system, are designed to offer improved power efficiency, extended battery life, and enhanced 5G coverage over LTE. These devices also provide high uplink speeds with low latency and support global Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE), ensuring compatibility with current networks and future upgrades.

“The LINKPORT IK511 represents one of the first commercial devices utilizing our Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System and is an exciting development for the connected world,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “5G RedCap is a significant advancement for evolving wireless networks and bringing its benefits to a variety of users is a great step forward for the industry.”

The TCL LINKPORT IK511 is one of the smallest and lightest 5G RedCap-capable devices available. It provides plug-and-play 5G connectivity via USB-C, is compatible with most major operating systems, and supports data transfer speeds of up to 220 Mbps. The device will be available at T-Mobile stores starting October 17, 2024, with a retail price of $96. For a limited time, customers who add the device to a Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan will receive 50 percent off, making it available for just $5 per month.