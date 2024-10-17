Ransomware still a major threat despite disruption to RaaS groups

No Comments
Ransomware Malware Cyber Attack

Ransomware remains a formidable threat facing organizations, with 49 active groups impacting more than 1,000 publicly posted victims in the third quarter 2024, according to a new report.

The report from GuidePoint Security's Research and Intelligence Team (GRIT) shows threat actors are increasingly leveraging legitimate services and platforms to deliver targeted phishing messages. While the abuse of trusted notification services is not a new approach to delivering malware, the research team has recently observed novel -- and progressively sophisticated -- delivery techniques.

"While RaaS groups have made efforts to fill the power vacuum left by AlphV and LockBit, there is still a notable gap in the ransomware ecosystem," says Grayson North, senior security consultant at GRIT. "Groups are more loosely affiliated than before, which is correlating with a wider, more diverse spread of victims, slower attack tempos and a stabilizing growth volume of active ransomware groups."

The sectors most impacted by ransomware in Q3 2024 are manufacturing, technology and healthcare, respectively. Manufacturing remains the most impacted industry by a substantial margin.

The United States accounted for over half of observed ransomware victims this quarter. However, the UK and Germany experienced a significant decline in observed attacks during the same period.

The research also finds that a strong 'middle class' has emerged in the Ransomware-as-a-Service ecosystem following a number of shakeups caused by law enforcement disruption. This middle class is distributing ransomware victims across a greater number of diverse groups.

"Unfortunately, a stabilizing growth pace doesn't translate to a massive decrease in ransomware attacks or make the attacks any less dangerous," North adds. "While the previously staggering growth of RaaS groups and attacks appears to have plateaued in recent months, ransomware remains a highly profitable endeavor for cybercriminals, and shows no indication of receding in 2024 or through 2025."

You can get the full report from the GuidePoint site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ransomware still a major threat despite disruption to RaaS groups

New Chrome extension helps spot deepfakes

Business overconfident and underprepared for cyber threats

Winamp source code vanishes from GitHub

Samsung unveils industry’s first 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM for AI and advanced computing

TCL LINKPORT IK511 brings 5G RedCap connectivity to T-Mobile

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

29 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

27 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

7 Comments

Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

6 Comments

Upgrading to Windows 11 24H2 fails to clean up 8.63 GB of its own crap

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.